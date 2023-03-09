Greece: 3 more rail officials charged over deadly collision

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Three more Greek rail officials have been charged in connection with a train crash that killed 57 people, as protests continued and the government promised to overhaul rail safety. A senior official involved in the investigation said two station managers and a supervisor were charged with endangering rail safety leading to the loss of life. The charges are similar to those filed against a 59-year-old station manager who was arrested in the wake of the Feb. 28 crash in northern Greece and is currently in pre-trial detention.

