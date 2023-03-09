Los Angeles police ID gunman in shooting of 3 officers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have identified the suspect who allegedly shot and wounded three officers as a 32-year-old wanted parolee who was found dead hours after the standoff. The officers, all senior officers and members of a Los Angeles Police Department K-9 dog-handling unit, remained hospitalized Thursday in stable condition after Wednesday’s shooting in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood near downtown. The gunman was identified as Jonathan Magana. The coroner’s office will determine whether he died by suicide or was shot by police during the confrontation. Other details were not immediately available.

