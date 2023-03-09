Michigan man indicted for hate crime in Jewish threats case

DETROIT (AP) — A man charged with threatening the lives of Jewish Michigan public officials on Twitter has been indicted on a hate crime charge. U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said Thursday that 41-year-old Jack Eugene Carpenter III of Tipton, Michigan, made threats against Jewish government officials in Michigan on Twitter while he was in Texas last month. Ison says Carpenter’s post on Feb. 17 read, in part: “I’m heading back to Michigan now threatening to carry out the punishment of death to anyone that is jewish in the Michigan govt if they don’t leave, or confess.” Ison says Carpenter is being held in detention pending trial.

