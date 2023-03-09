Tennessee governor OKs bill to cut Nashville council in half

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers and Tennessee’s governor have given their final signoff on a push to cut Democratic-leaning Nashville’s metro council in half. The action in the Senate and by Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday follows the council’s rejection of efforts to host the 2024 Republican National Convention in Music City. The move is expected to spark immediate legal challenges from Nashville leaders and community advocates. Mayor John Cooper’s administration and others in Nashville say the change will throw the 2023 elections for council into chaos. Nashville has a combined city-county government has operated under a 40-member council since 1963. The law cuts the number to 20.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.