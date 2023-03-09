Vermont’s largest city votes to allow noncitizen voting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s largest city has voted to allow noncitizens who are in the country legally to vote in local elections. The proposed charter change for Burlington now must be considered by the Legislature and the Republican governor. Burlington would be Vermont’s third city to make the change: Noncitizen residents are currently allowed to vote in municipal elections in Montpelier and Winooski. The Republican National Committee had filed lawsuits against the two cities and lost those challenges. In January, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that noncitizen voting in Montpelier elections doesn’t violate the state constitution.

