Belgian strikes cut public services, snarl traffic

BRUSSELS (AP) — A nationwide strike by Belgium’s public sector is slowing rush-hour traffic and affecting everything from garbage collection to childcare. Trade unions are protesting investment and employment cuts and demand that pension reforms be cut back. Train service was paralyzed in large parts of the nations and buses and subways were running on a limited timetable in and around Brussels. The ACOD union said the protest was because successive Belgian governments have cut back the public sector and it was sounding an “alarm bell.”

