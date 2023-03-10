Grossi set for second term at helm of UN nuclear watchdog

VIENNA (AP) — The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency is set for another four-year term at the helm of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog as it grapples with monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities and tries to shore up the safety of power plants in Ukraine. The IAEA said that its 35-nation board of governors on Friday reappointed Argentine diplomat Rafael Mariano Grossi by acclamation for a second term as the organization’s director-general beginning in early December. The annual meeting of the IAEA’s 176 member countries will have to sign off formally on the reappointment when it meets in September. Grossi said in a statement that he was “deeply honored” by the board’s unanimous decision.

