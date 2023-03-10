Michael Cohen to testify Monday in Trump hush-money probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is scheduled to testify Monday before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush-money payments made on the former president’s behalf. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter. They were not authorized to speak publicly about grand jury proceedings and did so on condition of anonymity. Cohen is a key witness in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation and his testimony is coming at a critical time, as prosecutors close in on a decision on whether to seek charges against Trump. Prosecutors sometimes save their most important witnesses until the end stages of a grand jury investigation.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

