No verdict yet in trial of XXXTentacion’s accused killers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury deliberations in the trial of three men accused of murdering rising rap star XXXTentacion will be entering a fourth day. The 12-member Florida panel deliberated for about five hours Friday without reaching a verdict. They have deliberated about 10 hours since getting the case late Wednesday. Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome are charged with first-degree murder and face mandatory life sentences if convicted. Prosecutors say they ambushed the singer outside a suburban Fort Lauderdale motorcycle dealership in June 2018, shooting him while robbing him of $50,000. A fourth alleged co-conspirator testified against them. The men’s attorney say the man was lying.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.