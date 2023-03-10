Oregon closer to magic mushroom therapy, but has setback

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is taking a major step in its pioneering of legalized psilocybin therapy with the graduation of the first group of students trained in how to accompany patients tripping on the psychedelic mushrooms. In order to to receive a certificate from InnerTrek, the students must pass a final exam. They then can take a test administered by the Oregon Health Authority to receive their facilitator license. The state’s experiment with therapeutic psilocybin suffered a setback, though, when another training program was declared bankrupt this week before its more than 200 students, who each paid thousands of dollars in tuition, could graduate.

By ANDREW SELSKY and MIKE CORDER Associated Press

