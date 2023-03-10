Sheriff: Minnesota man kills sex offender using antler

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man has been charged with fatally beating an elderly man he believed had stalked his young daughter in the past. A criminal complaint filed Friday says 27-year-old Levi Axtell killed 77-year-old Lawrence V. Scully Wednesday in Scully’s home in Grand Marais. Axtell is charged with second-degree intentional murder. After a hearing Friday, Axtell remains jailed in Cook County. The criminal complaint says Axtell drove to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday and said he had just killed Scully with a shovel and a moose antler. In 2018, Axtell alleged that Scully was stalking his daughter. Scully previously served time in prison for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl.

