The New York hush-money probe of Donald Trump explained

NEW YORK (AP) — More than six years later after Donald Trump’s lawyer paid off a porn star, New York prosecutors appear to be close to deciding whether the former president should face charges in connection with that payoff. Thursday’s news that the Manhattan district attorney had invited Trump to testify before a grand jury next week suggested prosecutors were serious about bringing charges in a probe that looked like yesterday’s news just a few months ago. Trump has denied wrongdoing or any affairs and blasted the probe as a “continuation of the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time.”

