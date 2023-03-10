US says intelligence shows Russia stirring unrest in Moldova

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says that U.S. intelligence officials have determined that people with ties to the Russian intelligence community are planning to stage protests in Moldova in hopes of toppling the Moldovan government. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says intelligence shows actors, some connected with Russian intelligence, are seeking to stage and use protests in Moldova as a basis to foment a manufactured insurrection against the Moldovan government. Kirby says U.S. intelligence shows that another set of Russian actors would provide training and help manufacture demonstrations in Moldova.

By AAMER MADHANI and STEPHEN McGRATH Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.