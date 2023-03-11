Coroner: Death of former Ohio AMBER Alert infant unexplained

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An autopsy has concluded that the death of one of two Ohio twin boys who became the center of an AMBER Alert last year was due to “sudden unexplained infant death” that involved an “unsafe sleep environment.” The Franklin County Coroner’s Office said there was no evidence of trauma, abuse or neglect and the manner of the boy’s Jan. 28 death was undetermined. He and his brother had been in an idling car taken Dec. 20 as their mother was picking up an order at a restaurant in Columbus. One child was later found in an airport parking lot in Dayton and the other two days later in an abandoned car in Indianapolis.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.