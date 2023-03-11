Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four space station astronauts are back on Earth after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast late Saturday. The crew from the U.S., Russia and Japan spent five months at the International Space Station. Among those returning was NASA’s Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman to fly in space. She says she couldn’t wait to feel the wind on her face, smell fresh grass and enjoy some delicious Earth food. Their replacements arrived at the space station more than a week ago.

