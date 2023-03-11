Thai women activists end hunger strike, vow to keep up fight

BANGKOK (AP) — Two Thai women activists have given up their hunger strike of more than seven weeks and say they’ll continue their fight for political and judicial reforms. They were on hunger strike since Jan. 18, much of that time refusing water as well. Doctors several times had announced they were seriously at risk. The two activists are among at least 233 people who have been charged since November 2020 with violating the lese majeste law, which carries a prison term of three to 15 years for insulting or defaming top members of the monarchy. Critics say the law is often wielded as a tool to quash political dissent. Student-led protests beginning in 2020 openly criticized the monarchy, previously a taboo subject, leading to vigorous prosecutions.

