Antiwar ‘All Quiet’ wins the Oscar for international film

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “All Quiet on the Western Front” has won an Oscar for best international film. It was one of nine nominations for the Netflix film based on the classic 1929 novel. The German-language movie is set during World War I and follows a young soldier who enlists in the army only to have his hopes shattered by the realities of war. It premiered last year, when Russia invaded Ukraine in the biggest military conflict in Europe since World War II, lending an unexpected relevancy to the movie.The original American movie came out in 1930 and won Oscars for best picture and best director.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.