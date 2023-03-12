‘Everything Everywhere’ duo win directing, writing Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The dual directing team known as the Daniels have won the Oscar for best director. The team of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert took the elite filmmaking prize along with best original screenplay Sunday night for their movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” beating out Hollywood heavyweight Steven Spielberg and other older and more experienced directors. The Daniels were considered best-director favorites coming in. Their film led all nominees with 11 and won seven. But they are still unusual winners. They are the third duo in Oscar history to win best director, and also among the youngest ever to do it.

