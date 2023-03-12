Israel to weigh action after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that the government will assess the Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse and determine whether or not to assist Israeli companies. Netanyahu said at a Cabinet meeting on Sunday that he and senior Israeli officials would consider “whether or not actions are necessary to assist Israeli companies in distress, mainly with cash-flow, due to the collapse of SVB.” The bank had a branch in Tel Aviv and many Israeli companies invested in SVB, but exactly how many remained unclear.

