Lady Gaga will perform ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song at Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga will be performing at the Oscars after all. A person close to the production with knowledge of the performance confirmed Sunday afternoon that the pop superstar will sing “Hold My Hand,” the Oscar-nominated original song from “Top Gun: Maverick.” Producers said just days before that Gaga’s schedule on the “Joker” sequel would keep her from performing, but apparently a change after their remarks allowed the performance to be added to the show. With Gaga’s performance added, all the nominated original songs this year will have a showcase during the Oscars telecast. The Oscars air live on ABC at 8 p.m.

