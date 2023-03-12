Oscars fashion: Fan Bingbing, Angela Bassett regal in 2 ways

NEW YORK (AP) — Fan Bingbing made a regal entrance in sparkling silver and emerald green on the champagne-colored carpet Sunday at the 95th Academy Awards. The “X-Men” star wore Tony Ward Couture, with her hair sculpted into an Old Hollywood bob. Some of the men among the early walkers brought the sparkle. We’re looking at you Lorenzo Zurzolo. Others, like Brendan Fraser, went for traditional black tuxedos. Sofia Carson, meanwhile, stunned in princess white, a custom Giambattista Valli ball gown with a form-fitting bodice. Angela Bassett stunned in royal purple by Moschino. Lady Gaga walked in black Versace with sheer sleeves just shown on the runway in Los Angeles. Cate Blanchett went with a Louis Vuitton look featuring a never-before-seen top from the fashion house’s archives.

