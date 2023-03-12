Thousands take part in new Greece protest over train crash

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of people have protested against safety deficiencies in Greece’s railway network nearly two weeks after dozens were killed in the country’s deadliest train crash. They are also demanding punishment for those responsible for Feb. 28 head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train that killed 57 people. Police said that more than 8,000 gathered outside Parliament in Athens to protest on Sunday and 5,000 demonstrated in Thessaloniki.

