Crowd at U.S.-Mexico border stopped by barricades at bridge

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Customers and Border Protection spokesperson says a large number of migrants in Mexico who were “posing a potential threat to make a mass entry” into the United States were prevented from crossing a bridge leading to El Paso, Texas. Roger Maier says physical barriers were put up to restrict entry at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge on Sunday afternoon. Barricades also were used for a short time Sunday afternoon at an El Paso crossing at the Bridge of Americas and at one in Stanton. Traffic was reopened and flowing in both directions as of Sunday evening. A message seeking comment was left with the mayor’s office in El Paso.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.