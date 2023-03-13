Gun laws, campus policies perplex college sports programs

Recent gun violence involving college players across the country show the challenge facing athletic departments when it comes to determining how gun laws and regulations should be applied within their programs. The NCAA has no rules or gun policy, calling it a law-enforcement issue. That means coaches must follow state law, campus policies and sometimes tread a careful line in establishing their own rules.

