Japan court orders retrial for 87-year death row ex-boxer

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo’s high court has ordered a retrial for an 87-year-old former boxer who has been on death row for more than five decades. His lawyers and the Japan Bar Association say his murder conviction was likely based on forced confession and fabricated evidence. Hakamada was out of prison since 2014, but still not cleared of charges, when the Shizuoka District Court in central Japan suspended his execution and ordered a retrial and his release. That ruling was overturned by the Tokyo High Court until the Supreme Court in 2020 ordered the court to reconsider. He initially denied charges of killing a company manager and three family members then confessed but later said he was forced to do so because of violent interrogation by police.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.