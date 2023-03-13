Mississippi man’s death prompts calls for federal probe

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The family of a Mississippi man whose dismembered body was found in November says his newly released autopsy report shows he was murdered, and they called for a federal investigation into the case Monday. Rasheem Carter was last seen on Oct. 2 at a hotel in Laurel. The 25-year-old’s decomposing body was found about 21 miles away in a wooded area in Taylorsville exactly one month later. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says the Justice Department should take up the case after local police said they had no reason to believe Carter’s death was the result of foul play.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.