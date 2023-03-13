New England, upstate New York, bracing for winter storm
By WILSON RING
Associated Press
Parts of New England, upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, and northern New Jersey are bracing for a winter storm that could drop more than 12 inches (30.48 centimeter) of heavy, wet snow across parts of the region. The National Weather Service says the storm, that is also forecast to contain high winds, is supposed to begin late Monday and last into Wednesday. Power outages are possible and utility officials say they are prepositioning repair crews to help restore power. Forecasters say interior parts of the region could see snowfall that exceeds 18 inches (45 centimeters) but along the coast where the storm is is expected to begin as rain, the snow totals could be three or four inches.