Police: $26K in stolen baby formula found in suspects’ car

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police say two men caught shoplifting at a grocery store in Georgia had an estimated $26,000 worth of baby formula in their car. Police in Cartersville say the men walked out of a Publix store north of Atlanta with backpacks filled with cans of formula. Cartersville police Lt. Greg Sparacio says officers searching their car found 662 more cans of formula inside. The men were jailed in Bartow County on charges of shoplifting, felony theft by receiving and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They had a 16-year-old girl with them when they were arrested Thursday. Sparacio said authorities in other north Georgia cities and in Tennessee are working to determine whether the same suspects committed other formula thefts.

