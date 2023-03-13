Report: Ukraine world’s 3rd biggest arms importer in 2022
By JARI TANNER
Associated Press
HELSINKI (AP) — A Swedish think tank says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that led to a substantial flow of military aid to Kyiv made Ukraine the world’s third largest importer of arms in 2022. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, reported that from 1991, when Ukraine became independent amid the fall of the Soviet Union, until the end of 2021, Ukraine imported few major arms. But Moscow’s invasion on Feb. 24 last year markedly changed that and Ukraine became the third biggest importer of major arms in 2022 after Qatar and India, SIPRI said, citing a report with new data on global arms transfers.