Tennessee Senate OKs push to define ‘sex’; may risk funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Transgender people in Tennessee would be prevented from changing their driver’s licenses and birth certificates under legislation recently approved by the Republican senators. The legislation would define male and female in state law and base people’s legal gender identities on their anatomy at birth. Legislative officials have warned that enacting the bill could cost the state millions in federal funding because the definition conflicts with federal rules. The Tennessee Senate voted 27-6 on Monday to advance the bill, with only Democratic lawmakers voting against. The bill must still clear the House chamber.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.