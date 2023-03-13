UK boosts defense spending in response to Russia and China

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to increase U.K. military funding by 5 billion pounds ($6 billion) over the next two years in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the challenge posed by China. The increase is part of a major update to U.K. foreign and defense policy, but is less than military officials wanted. The extra money will be used, in part, to replenish Britain’s ammunition stocks, depleted from supplying Ukraine in its defense against Russia. Some will also go toward a U.K.-U.S.-Australia deal to build nuclear-powered submarines. Sunak will meet U.S. President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in San Diego on Monday to confirm next steps for the military pact, known as AUKUS.

