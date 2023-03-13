UN seeks extension of key Ukraine-Russia wartime grain deal

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.N. officials are hosting Russian envoys in Geneva in a bid to extend an export agreement amid the war with Ukraine and prevent a potential new spike in world food prices. The meeting is taking place on Monday. Ukraine and Russia struck a deal last July despite being at war. It allows Ukraine as one of the world’s key breadbaskets to ship grain from its Black Sea ports and permits Russia to export food and fertilizers. The 120-day agreement that helped take some of the sting out of rising global food prices was renewed last November. That extension expires on Saturday. Moscow has been frustrated that a parallel deal to allow exports of Russian ammonia used for fertilizer hasn’t taken effect.

By JAMEY KEATEN and KARL RITTER Associated Press

