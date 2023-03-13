Yeoh, Fraser feel the love at Vanity Fair post-Oscars party

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Newly minted Academy Award winners kicked up their heels at post-Oscars parties. Best actress winner Michelle Yeoh and best supporting actress nominee Angela Bassett had a long, warm hug at the Vanity Fair party after Yeoh walked in to a wave of congratulations. Yeoh’s win was one of seven on the night for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Brendan Fraser, best actor winner for “The Whale,” got similar love when he walked into the party holding his Oscar. Earlier at the Governor’s Ball, Yeoh’s castmates Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis caused a stir when they walked in to have their supporting actor and actress Oscars engraved.

By ANDREW DALTON and LINDSEY BAHR Associated Press

