Judge OKs release of Baltimore church sex abuse report

BALTIMORE (AP) — In a ruling issued Tuesday, a Baltimore judge granted the Maryland Attorney General’s Office permission to publicly release a redacted version of an investigative report detailing sex abuse allegations against more than 150 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. But it wasn’t immediately clear when the release would take place. The report has previously remained under seal because it contains information obtained from church officials via grand jury subpoenas. Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Robert Taylor ruled last month that it would be in the public interest to release a redacted version. His order Tuesday approved a list of proposed redactions and gave the go-ahead to state prosecutors.

