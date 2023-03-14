Man gets 3-year banning order for racially abusing Toney

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — A man who racially abused Brentford striker Ivan Toney on social media has been banned from every soccer stadium in Britain for three years in what police described as a “landmark ruling.” Antonio Neill sent a racist message to Toney on Instagram after the striker scored two goals against Brighton in a Premier League match on Oct. 14. Police started an investigation after Toney shared a picture of the abuse and the message was traced to the 24-year-old Neill. Neill pleaded guilty in January to sending an offensive message. He has been handed a three-year soccer banning order. It’s the first to be issued under a government act which became law in 2022.

