WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of more flooding, potentially damaging winds and difficult travel conditions on mountain roads as a new atmospheric river pushes into swamped California. Initial precipitation is light early Tuesday as the system spreads across northern and central regions. But the National Weather Service says it is intensifying, and the heaviest rainfall is still offshore. The system is expected to be a quick hit, rapidly moving from north to south. But authorities worry about runoff turning into flooding because California’s extraordinarily wet winter has left soils supersaturated. The latest system is the 11th atmospheric river to hit California this winter.

By HAVEN DALEY and JOHN ANTCZAK Associated Press

