Warrant issued in fatal shooting outside Indianapolis mall

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old Indianapolis man charging him with voluntary manslaughter and battery in a shooting at an Indianapolis shopping mall that killed another teen and injured a man. The warrant was issued Tuesday by a Marion County court. The suspect is not in custody. The Jan. 3 shooting outside Castleton Square Mall on the city’s far northeast side killed 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. Court documents say Mason and the man who was injured were at the mall and walked to a car that looked like theirs and was parked in the same area.

