Bill to legalize sports wagering headed to Kentucky Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A bill to legalize sports betting in Kentucky has been advanced by a Senate committee. That leaves its supporters still facing their biggest challenge as opponents mount a last stand. The panel sent the measure to the full Senate Wednesday. It sets up a potentially dramatic vote on whether the state that’s home to the Kentucky Derby should let its residents legally wager on other sporting events. The bill’s Senate prospects are uncertain, due to a higher procedural hurdle to overcome. It needs a three-fifths vote in each chamber to pass, since it’s a revenue-producing bill in an odd-numbered year.

