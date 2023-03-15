Brazil reintroduces visa requirement for US tourists, others

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil has announced it is reintroducing the requirement for tourist visas for citizens of the U.S., Australia, Canada, and Japan effective from Oct. 1. Former president Jair Bolsonaro scrapped visa requirements in 2019 to bolster the country’s attractiveness and tourism industry, but the four countries continued to demand visas from Brazilians. The foreign ministry’s statement released quietly Monday said that the decision to grant the visa exemptions had represented “a break with the pattern of Brazilian migration policy, historically based on the principles of reciprocity and equal treatment.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.