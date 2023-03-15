Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy

NEW YORK (AP) — A self-exiled Chinese businessman has been arrested in New York on charges alleging that he oversaw a $1 billion fraud conspiracy. Guo Wengui and his financier, Kin Ming Je, were charged in an indictment in federal court in Manhattan with various charges, including wire, securities and bank fraud. Federal prosecutors announced the arrest Wednesday. They said the indictment stemmed from a complex scheme in which the defendants lied to hundreds of thousands of online followers before misappropriating hundreds of millions of dollars. Je has not been arrested.

