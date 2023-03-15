Ex-Wisconsin college student faces federal threat charges

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former University of Wisconsin-Madison student accused of threatening people at the school. Prosecutors announced Wednesday that the grand jury sitting in Madison indicted 32-year-old Arvin Raj Mathur on six counts of transmitting communications containing threats to injure other persons. Mathur is accused of emailing threats to graduate students, staff or professors at UW-Madison in February. He was arrested Friday at a Detroit-area airport after traveling from Cophenhagen. Prosecutors initially charged him via complaint on March 8. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted on each count.

