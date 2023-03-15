Former Cuomo aide alleging sexual harassment sues New York
NEW YORK (AP) — A onetime aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who accused him of sexual harassment in a federal lawsuit has filed a separate lawsuit against the state. Charlotte Bennett filed a complaint in state court in Manhattan saying the state of New York is liable for Cuomo’s sexual harassment and for the actions of his top aides, who failed to take corrective action once she reported it. In both suits, she says she was sexually harassed and retaliated against. Cuomo has denied the allegations.