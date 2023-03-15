Honduras ditching Taiwan raises larger geopolitical concerns
MEGAN JANETSKY and MARLON GONZÁLEZ
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Honduras’ decision to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China is yet another sign of growing Chinese influence Latin America. For decades the Asian superpower funneled billions of dollars into investment and infrastructure projects across the region. Now, as geopolitical tensions simmer between China and the Biden administration, that spending has paid off. Honduras’ Minister of Foreign Relations Enrique Reina told the AP Wednesday that Hondurans “are grateful” for their past relationship with Taiwan, but that their economic links to China ultimately decided the issue. China is on a roll: it also brokered an agreement last week between Iran and Saudi Arabia to reestablish diplomatic relations.