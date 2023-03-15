James Gunn to direct ‘Superman: Legacy,’ aiming for 2025

James Gunn is directing a Superman film. The film, which Gunn also wrote, will be titled “Superman: Legacy” and is set for relase on July 11, 2025, which has special significance for the director. It’s his late father’s birthday. Gunn announced the new Superman film along with fellow CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran on Wednesday. “Superman: Legacy” deals with the superhero’s journey to make sense of both his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his small town, midwestern upbringing as Clark Kent. “Superman: Legacy” will be the first film in the new iteration of the connected DC Universe, followed by Matt Reeves’ “The Batman Part II,” which is set for an Oct. 2025 launch.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.