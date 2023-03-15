Navalny ‘terribly glad’ documentary about him won an Oscar

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he is “terribly glad” that a film detailing his poisoning and political activism won the Oscar for best documentary feature. In a series of tweets on his account on Wednesday, he congratulated director Daniel Roher and others involved in the making of “Navalny.” He confirmed he learned the news while attending a court hearing via video link from prison. The documentary portrays Navalny’s career of fighting official corruption, his 2020 near-fatal poisoning with a nerve agent that he blames on the Kremlin, his recuperation in Germany and 2021 return to Moscow, where he was immediately detained. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison and last year received another nine-year term.

