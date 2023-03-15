Reality star Todd Chrisley’s son Kyle charged with assault

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say the son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley has been charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee. News outlets cited the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in reporting that Kyle Chrisley was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault in Smyrna. He was jailed but later released on $3,000 bond. His father, Todd Chrisley, and stepmother Julie were both sentenced in November to lengthy prison terms for charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisleys gained fame with their show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which follows their tight-knit, boisterous family. Federal prosecutors said the couple engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and hid their wealth from tax authorities.

