Russia wants to recover debris of US drone from Black Sea

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities say that they will try to recover the fragments of a U.S. surveillance drone that American forces brought down in the Black Sea after an encounter with Russian fighter jets. Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said in remarks televised Wednesday that Russia planned to search for the drone’s debris. Patrushev claimed the drone incident underlined the U.S. engagement in the hostilities in Ukraine. U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the drone was flying in international airspace and over international waters when the encounter with the Russian fighter took place Tuesday.

By ELENA BECATOROS and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

