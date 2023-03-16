2 police killed in domestic dispute call in western Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton police say two patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute. Police chief Dale McFee says the suspected gunman died from a self inflicted gun wound. He said the officers were shot upon arrival to an apartment suite at around 12:47 am and there was no indication the officers were able to get any shots off. McFee says the female complainant was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries where she remains in serious but stable condition. .

