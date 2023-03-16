Michigan adds LGBTQ protections to anti-discrimination law

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Thursday that will permanently outlaw discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in the state. The Michigan Supreme Court ruled last year that the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act include sexual orientation. But the legislation signed by Whitmer will ensure the ruling cannot be reversed and extends to gender identity or expression. Whitmer says the bill comes when there is a “nationwide assault” on LGBTQ rights. She says that the Democratic-led Statehouse will “keep expanding freedoms.” Democrats took full control of the state government this year for the first time in 40 years and have worked quickly to undo decades of Republican measures.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.