NY cannabis agencies sued by medical marijuana providers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A coalition that includes some of New York’s medical marijuana companies is suing state cannabis regulators in an effort to open up licensing to all retail dispensary applicants immediately. The lawsuit filed Thursday in Albany Supreme Court against the state’s Cannabis Control Board, Office of Cannabis Management and senior officials claims that state cannabis regulators exceeded their legal authority when they opened up the first batch of applications in August only to people with past pot convictions or their relatives, instead of to everyone. The lawsuit says regulators also failed to curtail illicit storefronts.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.